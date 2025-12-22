Prima pagină » Comunicate » Digital Subsidiary of Austrian State Printing Company Wins Infrastructure Tender for German EU Digital Identity Wallet

• youniqx Identity, a digital subsidiary of the Austrian State Printing Company (OSD), has won a Europe-wide tender, together with partner companies, for the infrastructure of the German EU Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI-Wallet). • EU member states are required by EU regulations to provide a national version of an EU-wide valid EUDI-Wallet by the end of 2026. • Citizens will be able to use the EUDI-Wallet to prove their personal identity throughout the EU
Mediafax
22 dec. 2025, 16:56, Comunicate

“youniqx Identity AG“, a digital subsidiary of the Austrian State Printing Company, will take on the responsibility of building the technical platform for the German state’s EUDI-Wallet, together with its partners. youniqx Identity has successfully led a consortium consisting of „A1 Digital International GmbH”, „CRYPTAS Group”, and „msg group” in a Europe-wide tender, and has been awarded the contract by the German „Federal Agency for Breakthrough Innovation” (SPRIND). „This award is another milestone and recognition of our internationally renowned expertise in secure digital identity,” said Helmut Lackner, OSD General Director and youniqx Identity CEO.

