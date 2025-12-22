Digital Subsidiary of Austrian State Printing Company Wins Infrastructure Tender for German EU Digital Identity Wallet

“youniqx Identity AG“, a digital subsidiary of the Austrian State Printing Company, will take on the responsibility of building the technical platform for the German state’s EUDI-Wallet, together with its partners. youniqx Identity has successfully led a consortium consisting of „A1 Digital International GmbH”, „CRYPTAS Group”, and „msg group” in a Europe-wide tender, and has been awarded the contract by the German „Federal Agency for Breakthrough Innovation” (SPRIND). „This award is another milestone and recognition of our internationally renowned expertise in secure digital identity,” said Helmut Lackner, OSD General Director and youniqx Identity CEO.

Citeşte comunicatul integral AICI