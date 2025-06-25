EMD’s Retail Group further consolidates its position with Axfood from Sweden

Pfäffikon/Switzerland, 13/06/2025: By effectively combining forces to benefit its millions of retail customers, European Marketing Distribution (EMD) has risen to the top of the international trade alliances with this formula. The latest example of this successful strategy is the integration of the Swedish Axfood Group, an EMD member since 1995, which will join the EMD Retail Group in 2026.

To clarify: while EMD and its member companies focus on the procurement and marketing of successful private label products, EMD members united in the Retail Group also implement cross-border services and marketing concepts in partnership with leading multinational A-brand manufacturers.

Read the full press release at: https://comunicate.mediafax.biz/Pages/Public/Comunicate.aspx?comunicatId=21042