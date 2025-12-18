fulfillmenttools Delivers Global Order Management Solution for DEICHMANN

The family-owned business DEICHMANN aims to meet rising customer expectations by making the ordering process more flexible, scalable, and transparent. New sales and inventory channels, as well as additional features, should be easy to integrate, while customers receive reliable information on delivery times and product availability.

The solution: DEICHMANN will take another step towards modernizing its IT landscape by implementing industry-standard components and fulfillmenttools as its Order Management platform. “We need a system that unifies our inventory management and ensures that customers always have accurate information regarding delivery and availability. At the same time, it must enable us to fulfill orders efficiently. With fulfillmenttools’ Order Management System, we’ve found the right solution,” says DEICHMANN CIO Severin Canisius.

Read the full press release here.