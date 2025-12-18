Prima pagină » Comunicate » fulfillmenttools Delivers Global Order Management Solution for DEICHMANN

fulfillmenttools Delivers Global Order Management Solution for DEICHMANN

fulfillmenttools will support DEICHMANN in streamlining its order processing across different channels. The platform connects and manages the retailer’s inventory and order management across several countries, online shops, physical stores, and marketplaces. Partnering with Europe’s leading footwear retailer highlights fulfillmenttools’ strong position in Order Management and demonstrates the solution’s adaptability for international commerce.
fulfillmenttools Delivers Global Order Management Solution for DEICHMANN
Mediafax
18 dec. 2025, 13:29, Comunicate

The family-owned business DEICHMANN aims to meet rising customer expectations by making the ordering process more flexible, scalable, and transparent. New sales and inventory channels, as well as additional features, should be easy to integrate, while customers receive reliable information on delivery times and product availability.

The solution: DEICHMANN will take another step towards modernizing its IT landscape by implementing industry-standard components and fulfillmenttools as its Order Management platform. “We need a system that unifies our inventory management and ensures that customers always have accurate information regarding delivery and availability. At the same time, it must enable us to fulfill orders efficiently. With fulfillmenttools’ Order Management System, we’ve found the right solution,” says DEICHMANN CIO Severin Canisius.

Read the full press release here.

Recomandarea video

REFERAT Fostul ministru PSD Răzvan Cuc este acuzat de procurorii DNA de complicitate la dare de mită pentru atribuirea unui contract de peste 4,5 milioane de euro
G4Media
Care a fost cel mai căutat job în România în 2025. Salariul mediu net variază între 4.700 și peste 12.000 de lei
Gandul
A început războiul pentru averea Rodicăi Stănoiu! Moștenitorii surpriză, care i-au luat fața Puișorului
Cancan
Loredana nu-și mai lasă soțul să muncească în Germania, deși e milionar, pentru că s-a plictisit de stilul de viață de acolo
Prosport
Cristian Radu, primarul din Mangalia, a fost trimis în judecată. DNA îl acuză că a primit haine de lux de peste 40.000 de euro, o reducere de 500.000 de euro, dar și două BMW-uri de 185.000 de euro
Libertatea
Nu pune niciodată bradul de Crăciun în aceste 7 locuri. Atrage ghinionul și strică energia sărbătorilor
CSID
Un român a mers ani de zile cu o Toyota hibrid, dar nu i-a făcut niciun schimb de ulei: „Am crezut că e electrică”
Promotor