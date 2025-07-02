Intuitive’s da Vinci 5 Surgical System Receives CE Mark

Intuitive, a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, announced today that the da Vinci 5 Surgical System has received CE mark approval for adult and pediatric use in Europe for minimally invasive endoscopic procedures across abdominopelvic surgical procedures, including urologic, gynecologic and general laparoscopic surgical procedures, and thoracoscopic surgical procedures.

Da Vinci 5 is Intuitive’s most advanced and integrated multiport robotic-assisted surgical system, building on the da Vinci Xi Surgical System’s highly functional design.

It features more than 150 enhancements and joins a portfolio of da Vinci surgical systems that surgeons have used to treat more than 410,000 patients in Europe in 2024 and nearly 17 million patients worldwide to date.

