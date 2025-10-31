Prima pagină » Comunicate » MaxSolar and Greenvolt Group: Strengthening the Strategic BESS Partnership and Joint Focus on Sustainable Growth in Europe

MaxSolar GmbH and Greenvolt Group, through Greenvolt Power, have deepened their partnership in the field of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). As part of ongoing strategic discussions between representatives from both companies – including Jacek Bladek (COO) of Greenvolt Power and Christoph Strasser (CEO) of MaxSolar – concrete steps for sustainable collaboration were defined last week at MaxSolar’s headquarters in Traunstein, Bavaria.
The aim of the partnership is to combine the strengths of Greenvolt Power’s extensive expertise in BESS with MaxSolar’s innovative approach to solar and storage integration. Greenvolt Power brings its proven track record with over 4.7 GW, while MaxSolar contributes deep local knowledge in renewable energy solutions and a strong focus on integrating these systems efficiently into the grid. This collaboration is already generating synergies, particularly in the procurement of storage systems, driving tangible outcomes like cost efficiencies, faster deployment times, and scalable solutions for a sustainable energy future.

