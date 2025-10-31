MaxSolar and Greenvolt Group: Strengthening the Strategic BESS Partnership and Joint Focus on Sustainable Growth in Europe

The aim of the partnership is to combine the strengths of Greenvolt Power’s extensive expertise in BESS with MaxSolar’s innovative approach to solar and storage integration. Greenvolt Power brings its proven track record with over 4.7 GW, while MaxSolar contributes deep local knowledge in renewable energy solutions and a strong focus on integrating these systems efficiently into the grid. This collaboration is already generating synergies, particularly in the procurement of storage systems, driving tangible outcomes like cost efficiencies, faster deployment times, and scalable solutions for a sustainable energy future.

