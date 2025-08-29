Nominations phase for the first European Paulskirche Prize begins on 1 September

On 28 August Lord Mayor Mike Josef, City Council President Hilime Arslaner and Mayor Nargess Eskandari-Grünberg briefed the attendees at the Paulskirche about this prize and the phase that commences on 1 September.

The European Paulskirche Prize for Democracy will be awarded for the first time in May 2026 at the Paulskirche. It is endowed with 50,000 euros and is to be awarded every two years in future. Individuals, organisations, civic groups and associations or institutions that commit themselves to democracy, freedom and the rule of law in an outstanding manner and that promote the inclusion of all in a varied and diverse democracy may be nominated. Nominations may be submitted from 1 September until 30 November via an online form in German, English and French: frankfurt.de/paulskirchenpreis.

