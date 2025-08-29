S Group from Finland joins EMD’s Retail Group from 2026

By effectively combining forces to benefit its millions of retail customers, European Marketing Distribution (EMD) has risen to the top of the international trade alliances with this formula. The latest example of this successful strategy is the integration of the Finnish S Group, which will join the alliance’s international cooperation with the A-Brand industry in 2026.

S Group will join EMD’s Retail Group which implements cross-border services and marketing concepts in partnership with leading multinational A-brand manufacturers.

In the Retail Group, S Group will collaborate with selected prominent and successful retail companies in their respective home countries, including the Euromadi Alfa Group from Spain, ESD Italia, Superunie from the Netherlands, Axfood from Sweden, Dagrofa from Denmark, RTG International from Germany and Unitas, the new constituted group of leading Polish retailers.

