The German advertising market is facing another year of stagnation in 2026

The German advertising market is expected to close 2025 with a slight decline and will not achieve much growth in 2026 either. As stated by the JOM Group in its new forecast, the market turned out to be significantly less robust in the current year than was predicted at the end of 2024. Alongside the repeated downward revisions to expectations for overall economic growth and the consumer climate, advertising companies were noticeably less willing to invest. Issues such as customs policies and the crisis in the automotive industry once again illustrate how sensitive the market is in reacting to external disrupting factors.

