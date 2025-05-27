World-leading solar tech available for private homes

Frankfurt am Main – Longi, one of the world’s leading solar manufacturers, is now bringing its most powerful residential module series EcoLife to the homeowner market. The most powerful version has an output of 510 watts and a surface area of just over two square meters, resulting in a power density of approximately 250 watts per square meter. The average wattage per square meter across all solar modules on the market today is approximately 220. This EcoLife module is currently the most efficient residential solar module worldwide according to recent rankings, with an efficiency exceeding 25 percent, well above the 21–24 percent range of standard modules. In solar, even a 1 percent gain represents a significant leap, especially for homes with limited roof space and a need for high energy yield.

