Bucharest and 60 other localities in 14 counties affected by storms: one dead, two injured

According to the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU), 60 localities in 14 counties (Argeș, Bacău, Brașov, Buzău, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Galați, Giurgiu, Ialomița, Ilfov, Mureș, Prahova, Teleorman, Vrancea) and the municipality of Bucharest were affected by severe weather.

Emergency crews worked to remove water from 3 houses, 49 yards, 11 basements/cellars (including a business) and from a street.

Building elements detached from the roofs of 83 buildings were removed, including two public institutions (the „A.I. Cuza” Police Academy in Bucharest and the Ulmi Town Hall).

A total of 555 trees and 24 electricity poles that had fallen onto the road were cleared

In addition, 186 vehicles were damaged.

Traffic was temporarily affected on Thursday night on the A1 motorway (km 23, Giurgiu County) due to a road sign and branches that had fallen onto the road.

Air traffic was also affected by the unfavorable weather conditions. Approximately 15 aircraft that were scheduled to land at Henri Coandă International Airport were directed to remain in the air, landing later with delays.

There were also some serious incidents. A 49-year-old woman in a fifth-floor apartment in Otopeni, Ilfov County, was hit by pieces of roof that had come loose from a neighboring building and died.

Also, in Bucharest, two people were injured by falling trees or branches. Following medical evaluation, they were transported to the hospital, conscious.