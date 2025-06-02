Interventions at Salina Praid: Line of defense to protect households affected by the flood

„Mixed teams (Apele Române, IGSU, Salrom, volunteers, Praid City Hall, Gendarmerie) built a defense line approximately 750 meters long, consisting of 500 meters of metal panels and 14,000 sandbags, to protect as many households as possible that could be affected by a flood wave formed on the Corund stream caused by the sudden collapse of the floor of an old mine of the Praid Saltworks. The defense line was built in the area where the topography of the land allowed this,” according to a press release.

The National Administration of Romanian Waters states that the intervention comes in the context in which, following the massive infiltration of water into the perimeter of the Praid Saltworks, the authorities decided to expand the evacuation area from 10 to 45 households (homes and guesthouses), located near the area with a high risk of underground floor collapse.

„Romanian Waters mobilized intervention teams from ANAR, ABA Mureş (SGA Mureş, SGA Alba) and ABA Olt (SGA Harghita). Materials already used in the intervention: 500 meters of metal panels (from SGA Mureş and SGA Alba) and 14,000 sandbags – in cooperation with ISU and volunteers from Praid. Materials ready for use (in reserve): 900 meters of metal panels stored in the Praid Saltworks yard (provided by ABA Siret and ABA Olt) and 650 meters of metal panels in our own bases. The situation is constantly monitored, and our teams are in the field, ready to expand or consolidate the works, depending on the evolution of the situation”, the statement states at the end.