Large-scale investigation following suspicion of food poisoning at Vârtop camp

The National Sanitary, Veterinary and Food Safety Authority announces that inspectors intervened urgently in the case of suspicion of food poisoning in Vârtop.

On the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, the Red Intervention Plan was activated in the Vârtop tourist resort, after 57 people, mostly children staying at a camp, presented symptoms specific to food poisoning.

Crews from the Crișana ISU, the County Ambulance Service and SMURD intervened on the spot, managing to medically assess and safely transport the patients to the Oradea County Hospital. In total, 21 people were admitted to the Infectious Diseases Department, where they were stabilized and monitored.

ANSVSA announces that a joint epidemiological investigation has been launched, carried out by DSP Bihor and DSVSA Bihor, to identify the cause of the toxic infection.

Veterinary sanitary inspectors carried out detailed checks on „hygiene, traceability of food products, storage conditions and documentation of the unit”. Samples were also taken and the conditions for compliance with veterinary sanitary regulations were verified, in order to eliminate any additional risks to public health, ANSVSA specified.

The tourist groups are from Timișoara and Bucharest.