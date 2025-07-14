Nicușor Dan: Austerity measures are temporary

Nicușor Dan said in a press conference on Monday that he wants to convey to Romanians that the austerity measures are „a temporary matter.”

„Romania has economic potential. As I have said many times, at the end of 2026, if we do not make mistakes, we will join the OECD, and in this way, Romania will be attractive to foreign investors. Also, the Romanian economy has the potential to develop as soon as we get through this short period of recovery,” Dan said.

He assured investors and financial markets that „we are serious people, we promised to carry out reforms, and we will do so in order to restore Romania’s financial situation.”

Nicușor Dan also said that when the budget adjustment for 2025 comes, the Presidential Administration will propose a 20% reduction in its own budget to participate in this collective effort.

Dan also explained why corrective measures targeting privileges were not implemented before measures that affect everyone.

„The answer is that there was time pressure on the financial markets, which had been exposed for years to Romania’s unfulfilled promises to reduce spending, and the only credible response for them under time pressure was that they would increase revenues. However, on the issue of VAT, which I am sure you are interested in, the government’s commitment when it took office was that VAT would not increase. And that we would have a reassessment at the beginning of October, before the Commission’s assessment on October 15, and we would see at that point whether the measures were sufficient or not. In order for Romania to get through this period without increasing VAT, a set of measures was needed and was absolutely achievable, discussions with the Commission, with the rating agency, and this measure could not be taken at this time,” the president added.