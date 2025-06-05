Nicușor Dan promises a long-term strategy for Romanian agriculture

The event took place in Bucharest. In his speech, Nicușor Dan referred to „a legislative framework that awaits changes such as the lease law or the land consolidation law”.

„Each of us knows where we need to go, the discussion is how to operationalize this issue”, said Nicușor Dan.

The president also said that the future Government will have to assume a long-term strategy regarding agriculture.

„I am waiting for the new government to discuss a long-term strategy”, explained Dan, adding that it is about precise deadlines and stable budgets.

The National Forum „The Future of Agriculture” was attended by numerous agricultural specialists.