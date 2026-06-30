Prima pagină » English » Parliament has approved the sale of beer at stadiums

Parliament has approved the sale of beer at stadiums

The Chamber of Deputies, acting as the decision-making body, has adopted a bill that permits the sale and consumption of low-alcohol beverages in sports arenas.
Parliament has approved the sale of beer at stadiums
Sursa foto: REMUS BADEA / MEDIAFAX FOTO
Andreea Tobias
30 iun. 2026, 15:25, English
Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată în Google Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată în Google
Urmărește-ne pe Google News Urmărește-ne în Discover

This legislation amends Law No. 4/2008, which addresses the prevention and combating of violence during sports competitions and games, as well as Law No. 60/1991, which governs the organization and conduct of public gatherings.

The bill received overwhelming support, passing with 242 votes in favor, 9 votes against, and 34 abstentions, out of a total of 286 deputies present during the plenary session. One deputy did not vote.

Under the new regulations, the sale, distribution, and consumption of non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beverages – with an alcohol concentration of up to 5% by volume – will be allowed in sports arenas. These beverages must be sold exclusively in open cups made of paper or plastic.

Additionally, event organizers are required to display clear warning messages regarding the responsible consumption of alcoholic beverages in visible locations.

The legislative initiative was proposed by independent lawmakers as well as deputies and senators from the PSD, AUR, PNL, SOS Romania, UDMR, the National Minorities Group, and the UPR.

The amendment sparked political and sport-related disputes

Before the final vote, the amendment to Law 4 sparked political and sports-related disputes. Alongside the proposal by Ciprian Paraschiv, another initiative associated with former Minister of Sports Ionuț Stroe faced criticism from several clubs and fans who claimed it maintained or even strengthened certain restrictions. The version discussed at that time suggested stricter rules regarding alcohol consumption, video surveillance, and penalties, leading to backlash from clubs such as Farul, Universitatea Craiova, Oțelul Galați, and Dinamo.

After the vote, Ciprian Paraschiv remarked that the bill’s passage was a “victory for the fans” and for the sporting community. He claimed that the law brings a “2026-level experience to stadiums and arenas” and creates opportunities for club development. Reactions among ultras are mixed; while some are welcoming the adoption of the law, others remain skeptical.

Recomandarea video

Cum ajungeau oamenii la azilele lui Viorel Pașca din Bihor | DECLARAȚII EXCLUSIVE
G4Media
Dan Petrescu, apariție rară: cum arată la 10 luni de la ieșirea din circuit
GSP.ro
Robert Cazanciuc vede un premier PSD: „Cred că președintele îl va desemna pe Sorin Grindeanu, este singura formulă”
Gandul
Doliu în comunitatea RXF! Luptătorul George Radu a murit! Ce s-a întâmplat cu tânărul
Cancan
Ramona Olaru, dialog incendiar cu Dan Alexa. Propunerea care a încins totul: „Ce pot eu să-ți ofer pentru asta?”
Prosport
401 morți îngropați pe câmp, în Bihor, sute de victime găsite în azilele ilegale conduse de Viorel Pașca. DIICOT a destructurat o rețea care exploata oameni vulnerabili
Libertatea
Se mai poate mânca telemeaua de oaie, dacă a stat 7 zile în frigider? Care este termenul limită
CSID
2026: Este legal ca o mașină să fie condusă de mai mulți șoferi? În ce cazuri e obligatorie foaia de parcurs
Promotor
Ministerul Muncii a publicat proiectul legii salarizării: ce salarii cresc și ce salarii rămân la fel
Economedia
Am observat că ne citești din . Avem o versiune dedicată acestei țări. Vrei să o încerci?
Da