Parliament has approved the sale of beer at stadiums

This legislation amends Law No. 4/2008, which addresses the prevention and combating of violence during sports competitions and games, as well as Law No. 60/1991, which governs the organization and conduct of public gatherings.

The bill received overwhelming support, passing with 242 votes in favor, 9 votes against, and 34 abstentions, out of a total of 286 deputies present during the plenary session. One deputy did not vote.

Under the new regulations, the sale, distribution, and consumption of non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beverages – with an alcohol concentration of up to 5% by volume – will be allowed in sports arenas. These beverages must be sold exclusively in open cups made of paper or plastic.

Additionally, event organizers are required to display clear warning messages regarding the responsible consumption of alcoholic beverages in visible locations.

The legislative initiative was proposed by independent lawmakers as well as deputies and senators from the PSD, AUR, PNL, SOS Romania, UDMR, the National Minorities Group, and the UPR.

The amendment sparked political and sport-related disputes

Before the final vote, the amendment to Law 4 sparked political and sports-related disputes. Alongside the proposal by Ciprian Paraschiv, another initiative associated with former Minister of Sports Ionuț Stroe faced criticism from several clubs and fans who claimed it maintained or even strengthened certain restrictions. The version discussed at that time suggested stricter rules regarding alcohol consumption, video surveillance, and penalties, leading to backlash from clubs such as Farul, Universitatea Craiova, Oțelul Galați, and Dinamo.

After the vote, Ciprian Paraschiv remarked that the bill’s passage was a “victory for the fans” and for the sporting community. He claimed that the law brings a “2026-level experience to stadiums and arenas” and creates opportunities for club development. Reactions among ultras are mixed; while some are welcoming the adoption of the law, others remain skeptical.