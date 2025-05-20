The PSD leadership is considering two potential successors for Marcel Ciolacu

Pucheanu, whose name has been mentioned in some circles as a possible candidate for PSD leader following Ciolacu’s anticipated resignation, noted that, for now, only these two individuals—Băluță and Grindeanu—have emerged as options for the party’s leadership. He revealed during an interview with Digi 24 that the leadership attempted to persuade party members to focus solely on these candidates during Monday’s meeting. „What the current leadership tried to convey is that it would be beneficial to stick to the two options: Băluță or Mr. Grindeanu,” he explained.

When asked if he would be interested in leading the PSD, Pucheanu took a cautious stance, saying, „It’s not exactly common sense to put yourself forward. When you look in the mirror, everyone appears beautiful, smart, and slim. But if one or more of my colleagues consider such an option, then we will discuss it.”

Pucheanu identifies himself as a „team player” and believes he can contribute to the party’s future development, regardless of its direction. He finds it „flattering” that his name is being considered among potential candidates, even though the party „is not going through its best phase.”

Looking ahead to Tuesday’s meeting, Pucheanu anticipates greater tensions than were present on Monday, when „everyone went shopping” and many colleagues were „in a spiral of silence.”

Regarding the future of the PSD leadership, Pucheanu has a clear stance: „The decisions, even if the proposals were primarily made by Marcel Ciolacu, were made collectively by all of us. Therefore, if Marcel leaves, I believe it would be right for all of us in the leadership – vice presidents, secretary general, and first vice presidents – to step down as well.”