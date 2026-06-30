The Romanian state continues to function – Nicușor Dan

The president emphasizes that there is a political agreement to comply with targets related to the budget, the deficit, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), the SAFE program, and the process of joining the OECD.

“The Romanian state is functioning, and our institutions are operational. We have a government in its current position, which has certain constitutional limitations, but the Romanian state is still functioning,” President Dan stated on Tuesday afternoon.

“In any exceptional situation, Parliament has the ability to convene, and – importantly – there is a political agreement regarding adherence to the budget, the deficit, the PNRR, the SAFE program, and OECD accession.”

Dan expressed that he expects the government to present a clear timeline outlining the measures and draft laws necessary for the PNRR. Based on that timeline, Parliament can convene in an extraordinary session to swiftly adopt the required laws.