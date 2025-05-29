The underground dam at the Praid Salt Mine has collapsed

On Thursday, the underground dam built with considerable efforts by Salrom employees collapsed, allowing water to enter the Telegdy mining sector. The event occurred as a result of the heavy rainfall recorded in recent days that led to the increase in the flow of the Corund stream.

This incident led to the collapse of salt stocks, as well as of the equipment and machinery underground, which can no longer be recovered.

In the last two days, two concrete dams have been built underground, one in the Telegdy mine and one on the access gallery to the tourist mine, to stop water infiltration and protect both the production area and the tourist recreation area.

Although the impact is significant, the National Salt Company SA emphasizes the spirit of solidarity and determination of the team and the local community in Praid. The company is committed to continuing its material and human efforts to reduce the damage and reopen the tourist mine and mining activity as soon as possible.