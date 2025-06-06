Transalpina reopens today with limited traffic

The Infotraffic Center of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police informs that on Friday, from 9:00, road traffic will resume on DN 67C (Transalpina), on the kilometer section 34+800 meters – 79+800 meters, between the localities of Rânca (Gorj County) and Curpăt (Sibiu County).

Until July 1, 2025, traffic will only be allowed between 09:00-20:00, and after this date it will be possible to drive between 07:00 – 21:00.

„We advise drivers to drive carefully, constantly adapting their speed to road conditions!”, reports Infotrafic.