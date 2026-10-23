Prima pagină » English » Victor Negrescu warns Romania risks not fully using the estimated 60.2 billion euros in European funds

Victor Negrescu warns Romania risks not fully using the estimated 60.2 billion euros in European funds

Romania risks not being able to fully use the 60.2 billion euros estimated for the period 2028–2034, due to technical provisions in the future financing mechanism, warned MEP Victor Negrescu, after participating in a European meeting of heads of management authorities, organized in Cluj-Napoca.
Victor Negrescu warns Romania risks not fully using the estimated 60.2 billion euros in European funds
Foto: Facebook/Victor Negrescu
Ioana Târziu
23 oct. 2026, 13:47, English
Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată
Urmărește-ne în Discover

Victor Negrescu spoke about European funds for the period 2028–2034.

„An allocation of 60.2 billion euros is proposed for Romania, according to the European Commission. This money would be managed through a national plan that brings together funds for regional development, agriculture, social investments and other European policies. The final amount is still under negotiation and there is a risk that, due to technical provisions, Romania will not be able to fully use the allocated funds,” the MEP stated on Facebook.

Negrescu argued that regional and local authorities must have a real role in setting investment priorities, and that funds should reach all regions of the country, including less developed communities.

The MEP advocated for investments in infrastructure, health, education, housing, energy and local development, as well as for reducing bureaucracy and more flexible rules in the use of European money.

He also referred to the experience of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), stating that excessive centralization, bureaucracy, and unrealistic deadlines can affect the implementation of investments.

Victor Negrescu also said that Romania must start consultations and preparing projects for the next European budgetary cycle early, without waiting for the approval of the budget for the period 2028–2034.

MEPs on Wednesday called for an ambitious EU budget for 2028-2034, adapted to economic and security challenges. Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen spoke about competitiveness, energy prices, support for Ukraine and migration.

Recomandarea video

O coaliție de ONG-uri cere socialiștilor europeni (PES) să investigheze apropierea PSD de partidul extremist AUR: ”Normalizează cooperarea cu un partid de extremă dreapta”
G4Media
Un campion olimpic a dezvăluit motivul pentru care înotătorii gustă apa înainte de a plonja în bazin: „Acesta este semnalul”
GSP.ro
Premierul Luca Niculescu își completează echipa cu un nou diplomat! A fost rechemat de la Consulatul României!
Gandul
Ea este Diana Barbu, asistenta SMURD care a murit la doar 34 de ani. Care este cauza decesului
Cancan
Diletta Leotta, apariție la TV cu care a încins imaginația fanilor: a venit cu un outfit transparent
Prosport
Cine se va ocupa de reforma administrativă prin care 429 de localități ar urma să fie comasate
Libertatea
Ce nu trebuie să faci dacă vezi o pisică neagră sau spargi o oglindă. Superstițiile de care românii se tem și astăzi
CSID
Mașina Zilei: Este BMW Seria 3 diesel din 2019 toată mașina de care ai nevoie?
Promotor