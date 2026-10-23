Victor Negrescu warns Romania risks not fully using the estimated 60.2 billion euros in European funds

Victor Negrescu spoke about European funds for the period 2028–2034.

„An allocation of 60.2 billion euros is proposed for Romania, according to the European Commission. This money would be managed through a national plan that brings together funds for regional development, agriculture, social investments and other European policies. The final amount is still under negotiation and there is a risk that, due to technical provisions, Romania will not be able to fully use the allocated funds,” the MEP stated on Facebook.

Negrescu argued that regional and local authorities must have a real role in setting investment priorities, and that funds should reach all regions of the country, including less developed communities.

The MEP advocated for investments in infrastructure, health, education, housing, energy and local development, as well as for reducing bureaucracy and more flexible rules in the use of European money.

He also referred to the experience of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), stating that excessive centralization, bureaucracy, and unrealistic deadlines can affect the implementation of investments.

Victor Negrescu also said that Romania must start consultations and preparing projects for the next European budgetary cycle early, without waiting for the approval of the budget for the period 2028–2034.