Proteste masive în Franţa. Aproximativ 1,5 milioane de persoane au participat la manifestaţii. VIDEO

Conform cifrelor transmise de Confederaţia Generală a Muncii (CGT), 1,5 milioane de persoane au participat la mitingurile din Franţa.

A proposed pension reform in France has incited the biggest nationwide strike of its kind since 1995 DETAILS: https://t.co/lWgN6cxDZa pic.twitter.com/C4wlRSZpHR

Ministerul de Interne a comunicat că s-au înregistrat 806.000 de manifestanţi, dintre care 65.000 la Paris.

In France today 🇫🇷, railway and air traffic workers, hospital staff, teachers are just some of those on indefinite #strike, against planned pension reforms. 90% of cross-country trains, the #Paris metro network and hundreds of flights are also cancelled ⤵️#GreveGenerale pic.twitter.com/nr51Lzv0pN