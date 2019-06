Vizită controversată în Marea Britanie. Preşedintele american Donald Trump, aşteptat de mii de protestatari la Londra | VIDEO

Protestarii au strigat şi au fluturat pancarte în timp ce premierul britanic Thersa May purta o discuţie cu Donald Trump.

The “Trump Baby” balloon is flying once again in London to protest the #TrumpUKVisit https://t.co/z5wPNaBnON pic.twitter.com/u7yyEOmezx

Liderul opoziţiei britanice, Jeremy Corbyn, s-a adresat protestarilor, numind manifestaţiile o "personificare a ceea ce înseamnă o societate democratică".

Trump: “Where are the protests? I don’t see any protests. I did see a small protest today when I came, very small. So a lot of it is fake news, I hate to say.”



The only fake news is you @realDonaldTrump. The #TrumpProtest was not small. It was HUGE! pic.twitter.com/WDGDn9KAjo