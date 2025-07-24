MT Group Secures Large Scale Contract for the Execution of Key Infrastructure at Germany’s Brunsbüttel FSRU LNG Terminal

The agreement marks a pivotal milestone in strengthening company’s establishment in Western Europe’s most critical energy transformation efforts.

The contract was awarded by Worley, acting as the project’s engineering lead, on behalf of Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET) – Germany’s state-owned operator of Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs). Under this agreement, MT Group will execute a full package of all topside and onshore based infrastructure, including mechanical, piping, electrical, instrumentation, civil installation and tie-in works into existing grid system as part of Phase 2 of the terminal’s development, supporting the permanent relocation and integration of the FSRU at its final jetty location.

