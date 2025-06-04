What solar efficiency records mean for homeowners – A glance at the future of solar with Back Contact and Tandem technology

This spring, solar technology leader Longi announced not one, but two new world records in solar efficiency. These achievements offer a glimpse of what homeowners might soon see on their rooftops.
Look out for Back Contact Technology and Tandem – two new efficiency milestones achieved
In May, Longi reached 27.81% efficiency in a solar cell using heterojunction interdigitated back contact (HIBC) technology. Independently verified by Germany’s Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH), this result now stands as the world’s highest efficiency for monocrystalline silicon photovoltaic cells.
