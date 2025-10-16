Ivan: Romania takes an important step towards energy independence

The bill unblocking strategic hydroelectric investments, projects essential for the country’s energy security, has been adopted, says Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan. According to him, Romania is taking an important step towards energy independence.

This law will restart work on seven strategic hydroelectric power plants, which will add 214 MW of secure energy to the national grid, Ivan said on Facebook on Thursday.

These are the Răstolița hydroelectric power plant – 35.3 MW; Bumbești-Livezeni – 65.2 MW; Surduc-Siriu (Nehoiașu) – 55 MW; Pașcani (Siret) – 9.4 MW; Cerna-Belareca – 14.7 MW; Cornetu-Avrig / Căineni – 26.5 MW; Cerna Motru-Tismana II (Vaja Dam) – 8 MW.

„Safe and clean energy produced in Romania, jobs, and long-term energy stability. This is just the beginning!” promises Bogdan Ivan.