ANAF is enforcing the seizure of Vanghelie’s assets. Huge amount to pay

The National Agency for Fiscal Administration has begun the enforcement of Marian Vanghelie’s assets.

The former mayor of Sector 5 must pay a total amount of over 13.7 million lei. Added to this are 20,000 lei in legal costs.

The measures include maintaining the seizure of real estate. ANAF has identified new assets to be seized. The tax authorities have frozen accounts and seized the debtor’s shares.

The enforcement proceedings follow the final decision of the court. Based on the final criminal sentence of the Bucharest Tribunal, Marian Vanghelie was ordered to pay the sum of 13,731,050 lei, representing confiscation.

Vanghelie has to pay 20,000 lei in legal costs

The court also ordered the former mayor to pay 20,000 lei in legal costs. The preventive seizure of the real estate assets was upheld.

Marian Vanghelie owns two apartments located in Bucharest, Sector 2. The properties are located on Dacia Boulevard. The first apartment is no. 2, on the ground floor, with an area of 106.35 square meters. The second apartment is no. 4, 2nd floor, also with an area of 106.35 square meters.

The evaluation procedures are ongoing. The appointed expert was selected through a procurement procedure.

The Special Cases Enforcement Service within the Bucharest Regional Directorate of Public Finance has taken several actions. It took over the documents sent by the court. It forwarded them to the competent tax authority, the Sector 2 Public Finance Administration.

ANAF requested additional documents from DNA, OCPI Sector 2, and DGITL Sector 2. It initiated the property valuation procedure. It sent new requests for clarifications necessary to complete the valuation report.

Following the checks, ANAF also identified Marian Vanghelie’s movable assets. These consist of a Mercedes car, which has been seized.

ANAF seized Vanghelie’s shares in several listed companies

The former mayor owns nearly 1,000 shares in several listed companies. These have also been seized.

Garnishments have also been imposed on amounts owed to the debtor by third parties. These are financial institutions in which he owns shares. To date, no money has been recovered from the debtor’s account.

In the near future, ANAF will proceed with the sale of the real estate assets. This will happen immediately after receiving the final valuation reports.

Checks and identification of other assets or income will continue. The goal is to recover the entire budgetary debt.