Ivan: Over 11,000 homes are still without power following extreme weather conditions

Initially, around 95,000 homes were affected, but most have been reconnected in the past few days. „I want to thank all the teams who worked in the field, including at night and in freezing conditions, to restore power to the 95,000 homes that lost electricity in our country,” Ivan stated after a National Energy Command meeting addressing the ongoing weather challenges.

Currently, 11,250 homes are still without power, primarily in the counties of Alba, Maramureș, and Moldova, due to difficult access and extreme weather conditions. To address the damage, authorities have mobilized a large number of teams and equipment. „There have been 5,288 interventions by crews, with a total of 341 teams deployed in the field, nearly 1,000 personnel, snow removal equipment, special vehicles, and drones in areas that are very difficult to reach,” he added.

Still facing the weekend

„We are still facing the weekend, during which meteorologists are issuing the first weather warnings for most of the country, and teams are fully mobilized,” Ivan assured, emphasizing that all teams will remain in the field until every affected home is reconnected.

Meteorologists have issued a weather report effective from Thursday to Saturday at 10:00 a.m., predicting snow, blizzards, strong winds, and a sharp drop in temperatures across much of the country. Snow is expected in the mountainous regions in the west, north, and center, while mixed precipitation and rain are forecasted in the south and southeast, with frost expected in limited areas. Temperatures are projected to plummet, with lows reaching up to -15 degrees in several regions. Frost conditions will be notable in the mountainous areas and the northern half of the country, prompting authorities to issue multiple yellow and orange code warnings.