Prima pagină » English » Ivan: Over 11,000 homes are still without power following extreme weather conditions

Ivan: Over 11,000 homes are still without power following extreme weather conditions

More than 11,000 homes in several counties across the country are still without power following severe weather that caused significant damage to distribution networks, Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan reported on Thursday.
Ivan: Over 11,000 homes are still without power following extreme weather conditions
Sursa foto: ALEXANDRA PANDREA / GMN / MEDIAFAX FOTO
Andreea Tobias
08 ian. 2026, 13:07, English

Initially, around 95,000 homes were affected, but most have been reconnected in the past few days. „I want to thank all the teams who worked in the field, including at night and in freezing conditions, to restore power to the 95,000 homes that lost electricity in our country,” Ivan stated after a National Energy Command meeting addressing the ongoing weather challenges.

Currently, 11,250 homes are still without power, primarily in the counties of Alba, Maramureș, and Moldova, due to difficult access and extreme weather conditions. To address the damage, authorities have mobilized a large number of teams and equipment. „There have been 5,288 interventions by crews, with a total of 341 teams deployed in the field, nearly 1,000 personnel, snow removal equipment, special vehicles, and drones in areas that are very difficult to reach,” he added.

Still facing the weekend

„We are still facing the weekend, during which meteorologists are issuing the first weather warnings for most of the country, and teams are fully mobilized,” Ivan assured, emphasizing that all teams will remain in the field until every affected home is reconnected.

Meteorologists have issued a weather report effective from Thursday to Saturday at 10:00 a.m., predicting snow, blizzards, strong winds, and a sharp drop in temperatures across much of the country. Snow is expected in the mountainous regions in the west, north, and center, while mixed precipitation and rain are forecasted in the south and southeast, with frost expected in limited areas. Temperatures are projected to plummet, with lows reaching up to -15 degrees in several regions. Frost conditions will be notable in the mountainous areas and the northern half of the country, prompting authorities to issue multiple yellow and orange code warnings.

Recomandarea video

POLITICO: Trump poate obține Groenlanda în 4 pași simpli
G4Media
Noi mărturii revoltătoare în scandalul prefectului care a sărit peste rând la Urgențe. Ioana Făcăleață ar fi ridicat mâna la un agent de pază. Pe cine însoțea, de fapt, prefectul la spital
Gandul
S-a aflat! De ce s-au aruncat de pe bloc Alexandru și Sorin Arhire, din Arad, chiar de Bobotează
Cancan
Părăsit de iubită pentru Jannik Sinner, fiul lui Michael Schumacher s-a consolat cu un fotomodel portughez
Prosport
Sebastian Bodu, șocat: Impozitul pentru mașina mea hibridă a crescut cu 2.443%!
Libertatea
Electrocasnicul pentru care plătim 132 lei în fiecare lună. Mulți români îl iau în casă și îl folosesc zilnic
CSID
Ce pățești dacă te prinde Poliția făcând DRIFT, pe zăpadă, în sensul giratoriu?
Promotor