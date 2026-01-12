PSD supports Justice Minister Radu Marinescu and condemns recent political attacks

„PSD unreservedly supports Justice Minister Radu Marinescu and condemns the despicable maneuver by which he was accused of plagiarism, immediately after he announced that the appointments of heads of high-ranking prosecutors’ offices would not be political in nature. It is clearly a political attack aimed at determining the removal of the minister. If the approach had been in good faith, the accusations against the minister would have been formulated at the time of his appointment to the leadership of the Ministry of Justice, not right now, when he has initiated legal procedures for the appointment of heads of prosecutors’ offices, stating that he will not allow political interference!”, reads a PSD statement.

Regarding the plagiarism accusation, the party emphasizes that Radu Marinescu is not in the same situation as other dignitaries targeted by such accusations.

„His doctoral thesis has already been validated by the Doctoral Commission and the CNATDCU, who considered that the text complied with academic norms and the legislation in force at that time. You cannot accuse someone of violating a law that was not in force at that time! A person cannot substitute himself for the legal institutions of the state and cannot give verdicts that clearly contradict the official decisions of these courts, even less when the person in question is himself an impostor and plagiarized his own bachelor’s thesis,” the PSD also states.

According to the party’s official sources, support for Minister Marinescu is total, and the PSD will continue to firmly oppose any attempts to politically subjugate the Justice Department.

„As such, the PSD grants Minister Radu Marinescu its full political support for fulfilling his mandate and will categorically oppose any attempts to politically subjugate the Justice Department,” the party concludes.