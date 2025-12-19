Bolojan promises reforms in the justice system after the „Romania is calling you” appeal

Ilie Bolojan said that the reactions in the public sphere are legitimate. He mentioned that they reflect a state of tension that has built up in Romanian society. According to the prime minister, numerous sociological studies indicate a low level of trust among citizens in state institutions, including the justice system, which explains the emergence of protests and critical messages.

„There is a sense of injustice in society, which has developed over the years as a reaction to how Romanians perceive things to be managed, both in politics and in the justice system,” Bolojan said in an interview with Cotidianul.

The prime minister recalled that, after Romania’s exit from the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), responsibility for the functioning of the judiciary fell almost entirely to the internal leadership of the judiciary. Thus, political influence was significantly reduced.

In this context, Bolojan stressed that the current problems are the result of how the system has been administered over time. He insisted on the idea of individual responsibility, stating that every person who has held key positions in the administration or the judiciary bears a share of the responsibility, proportional to their role and the duration of their mandate.

The head of government listed the main complaints expressed by citizens regarding the functioning of the justice system. These include:

the excessive length of trials;

the statute of limitations on important criminal acts;

the decline in the social impact of the act of justice;

problems related to meritocracy;

the way in which court panels are constituted.

These issues, the prime minister added, fuel perceptions of unfairness and undermine public confidence in state institutions.

To address these issues, Ilie Bolojan announced the formation of a working group dedicated to justice laws. The group will analyze the situation together with representatives of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM).

The objective of this initiative is to formulate concrete legislative proposals that can be taken up by the government or the governing coalition. Thus, they must have a real chance of being adopted by Parliament.

The prime minister said that the first reform proposals should be ready by the end of January. These will then be evaluated from a political and legislative point of view.

Ilie Bolojan also said that he does not support political reactions based on emotion or on capitalizing on social discontent for electoral gain. In his opinion, real solutions require consensus, parliamentary support, and concrete steps for implementation, not statements intended to bring short-term image benefits.

„Riding a wave of emotion may bring quick image gains, but it does not solve problems,” said the prime minister, stressing that the government’s approach will be pragmatic and results-oriented.