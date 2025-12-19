USR approved the ministerial nominations: Radu Miruță for Defense and Irineu Darău for Economy

The current Minister of Economy, Radu Miruță, was approved as the nominee for the position of Minister of Defense, and he will also hold the position of Deputy Prime Minister. The USR senator from Brașov, Irineu Darău, was approved for the Ministry of Economy.

The proposals were approved with 81.22% of votes in favor, 4.42% against, and 14.36% abstentions.

Radu Miruță is a USR deputy serving his second term. He holds a PhD in Telecommunications and is a graduate of the Faculty of Law. In his current term as Minister of Economy, he participated in negotiations on the SAFE European funding package, which allocates over €16.6 billion to Romania for defense projects.

Irineu Darău is the leader of the USR Brașov branch. He is a graduate of the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science at the University of Bucharest and heads the Senate’s Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation. He is also a member of several economic and social committees.

According to USR president Dominic Fritz, Radu Miruță „played an essential role in the implementation of the SAFE Program—a vital program for the modernization of the Army,” and Irineu Darău „brings over 15 years of experience in the private sector, in complex and international projects.”

Fritz also stated that, through these proposals, the USR „is putting competence and the public interest first.”