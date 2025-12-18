Prima pagină » English » Wiz Khalifa sentenced to nine months in prison in Romania for drug possession

American rapper Wiz Khalifa (real name Thomaz Cameron Jibril) has been definitively sentenced in Romania to 9 months in prison for possession of drugs for personal use, according to a decision handed down on Wednesday, December 18, 2025, by the Constanța Court of Appeal.
18 dec. 2025

The decision comes after the court upheld the appeal filed by DIICOT – Constanța Territorial Service and partially overturned the previous ruling by the Constanța Tribunal, which had only imposed a criminal fine of 3,000 lei.

According to the court minutes, the Court of Appeal decided to sentence the artist to nine months in prison, based on Law No. 143/2000, for the crime of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs for personal use, Cancan reports.

The decision is final, according to Romanian law.

The events for which Wiz Khalifa was tried took place in 2024. During the proceedings, Wiz Khalifa was briefly detained and later released without being remanded in custody.

The case does not concern trafficking offences, but exclusively possession for personal use, an offence punishable in Romania with sentences ranging from 3 months to 2 years in prison or a fine.

In many European countries and several US states, similar acts are decriminalized or punishable by administrative fines. Examples include Germany, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, and US jurisdictions where possession of small amounts for personal use does not attract criminal liability.

Romania, however, remains among the European countries with strict drug laws, enforced under the current legal framework.

