Prima pagină » English » Dan: I am quite pessimistic about Russia’s intention to have peace in the coming period

Dan: I am quite pessimistic about Russia’s intention to have peace in the coming period

It is important for us to "offer Ukraine the opportunity to have backing in the negotiations it is conducting," said Romanian President Nicușor Dan in statements made before attending the EU Eastern Flank Summit in Helsinki.
Dan: I am quite pessimistic about Russia's intention to have peace in the coming period
Sursa foto: Hepta via Mediafax Foto
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
16 dec. 2025, 13:44, English

„As you know, there are several programs for the eastern flank, both within NATO and especially within the European Union. The purpose of this meeting is to operationalize these programs among the countries of the eastern flank, and in particular the European program dedicated to the eastern flank. What is important for us is to offer Ukraine the possibility of having backing in the negotiations it is conducting.”

The president explained that support for Ukraine must include financial resources to continue the war effort, but also security guarantees for the period immediately following a possible armistice.

„This means the financial ability to continue the war and security guarantees for the period immediately after the war. Personally, I am quite pessimistic about Russia’s intention to have peace in the immediate future, but on our part, we must be prepared to offer Ukraine all the necessary mechanisms to negotiate this.”

The head of state specified that Romania is considering all possible scenarios, which are already included in NATO plans and in documents approved at the national level.

„However, what is important for us now is, on the one hand, to support Ukraine in maintaining the front line and, at the same time, in the years to come, to arm ourselves in such a way as to deter any potential future aggression,” the president concluded.

Nicușor Dan is participating in the EU Eastern Flank Summit in Helsinki on Tuesday. He will arrive in London in the evening, where he will meet with Romanians living in the United Kingdom. On Wednesday, also in London, the president will meet with Romanian representatives of the business community in the United Kingdom, with representatives of British companies, and will participate in the European Union-Western Balkans Summit in Brussels, Belgium.

Recomandarea video

Vraiște la Înalta Curte: hotărâre schimbată peste noapte, din pix, într-o versiune diametral opusă celei inițiale
G4Media
Preț de infarct. Cât costă un sfert de porc într-un supermarket din România, cu 9 zile înainte de Crăciun
Gandul
Acum e totul CLAR! Unde a dus-o iubitul pe Rodica Stănoiu cu fix o zi înainte să moară?
Cancan
Andreea Bălan, apariție extravagantă la TVR. Iubita lui Victor Cornea a făcut senzație cu rochia ei
Prosport
Ofițerul SRI îl „jumulea” de bani pe „Regele puilor” de la Crevedia. Judecătorul care l-a condamnat pe fugarul Daniel Dragomir, sancționat disciplinar de CSM și de Înalta Curte
Libertatea
Acest aliment poate reduce riscul de cancer fără ca tu să-ți dai seama! Îl găsești la supermarket
CSID
Exclusiv | Top 5 Cele mai bine vândute mașini SH din România în 2025. Preferințe: motorină vs. benzină
Promotor