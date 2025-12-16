Dan: I am quite pessimistic about Russia’s intention to have peace in the coming period

„As you know, there are several programs for the eastern flank, both within NATO and especially within the European Union. The purpose of this meeting is to operationalize these programs among the countries of the eastern flank, and in particular the European program dedicated to the eastern flank. What is important for us is to offer Ukraine the possibility of having backing in the negotiations it is conducting.”

The president explained that support for Ukraine must include financial resources to continue the war effort, but also security guarantees for the period immediately following a possible armistice.

„This means the financial ability to continue the war and security guarantees for the period immediately after the war. Personally, I am quite pessimistic about Russia’s intention to have peace in the immediate future, but on our part, we must be prepared to offer Ukraine all the necessary mechanisms to negotiate this.”

The head of state specified that Romania is considering all possible scenarios, which are already included in NATO plans and in documents approved at the national level.

„However, what is important for us now is, on the one hand, to support Ukraine in maintaining the front line and, at the same time, in the years to come, to arm ourselves in such a way as to deter any potential future aggression,” the president concluded.

Nicușor Dan is participating in the EU Eastern Flank Summit in Helsinki on Tuesday. He will arrive in London in the evening, where he will meet with Romanians living in the United Kingdom. On Wednesday, also in London, the president will meet with Romanian representatives of the business community in the United Kingdom, with representatives of British companies, and will participate in the European Union-Western Balkans Summit in Brussels, Belgium.