External debt increased by 22 billion euros in the first ten months of the year

According to the central bank, long-term external debt amounted to over 177 billion euros as of October 31, 2025, representing 78.7% of total external debt, up 13.6% compared to December 31, 2024. external, up 1.7 percent compared to December 31, 2024.

The long-term external debt service ratio was 17.1% in the period January – October 2025, compared to 21.5 percent in 2024.

The degree of coverage of short-term external debt, calculated as the residual value, with foreign exchange reserves at the BNR as of October 31, 2025 was 105.2 percent, compared to 103.6 percent on December 31, 2024.

According to the BNR, in the first ten months of the year, the current account of the balance of payments recorded a deficit of 24 billion euros, up from the same period in 2024. In its structure, the goods balance recorded a deficit of 51 million euros, the services balance recorded a surplus of 560 million euros, the primary income balance recorded a deficit of 807 million euros, and the secondary income balance made a negative contribution of 694 million euros.

Direct investments of non-residents in Romania amounted to 7.2 billion euros, compared to 5.6 billion euros in the period January – October 2024, of which equity participations (including estimated reinvested profit) amounted to a net value of 4.9 billion euros, and intragroup loans recorded a net value of 2.2 billion euros.