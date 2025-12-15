Prima pagină » English » External debt increased by 22 billion euros in the first ten months of the year

External debt increased by 22 billion euros in the first ten months of the year

Total external debt increased by 22 billion euros in the period January-October 2025, to over 225 billion euros, according to data presented on Monday by the National Bank of Romania.
External debt increased by 22 billion euros in the first ten months of the year
Petru Mazilu
15 dec. 2025, 15:14, English

According to the central bank, long-term external debt amounted to over 177 billion euros as of October 31, 2025, representing 78.7% of total external debt, up 13.6% compared to December 31, 2024. external, up 1.7 percent compared to December 31, 2024.

The long-term external debt service ratio was 17.1% in the period January – October 2025, compared to 21.5 percent in 2024.

The degree of coverage of short-term external debt, calculated as the residual value, with foreign exchange reserves at the BNR as of October 31, 2025 was 105.2 percent, compared to 103.6 percent on December 31, 2024.

According to the BNR, in the first ten months of the year, the current account of the balance of payments recorded a deficit of 24 billion euros, up from the same period in 2024. In its structure, the goods balance recorded a deficit of 51 million euros, the services balance recorded a surplus of 560 million euros, the primary income balance recorded a deficit of 807 million euros, and the secondary income balance made a negative contribution of 694 million euros.

Direct investments of non-residents in Romania amounted to 7.2 billion euros, compared to 5.6 billion euros in the period January – October 2024, of which equity participations (including estimated reinvested profit) amounted to a net value of 4.9 billion euros, and intragroup loans recorded a net value of 2.2 billion euros.

Recomandarea video

BREAKING Cristi Danileț a învins „sistemul Savonea” la Curtea Europeană a Drepturilor Omului
G4Media
A plătit 227.000 de euro pe o casă cu vedere la mare, dar în trei luni a fost nevoit să o demoleze. Ce a pățit un bărbat din Marea Britanie
Gandul
Celebrul fotbalist la Steaua a ajuns boschetar: ”N-are casă, doarme pe străzi”
Cancan
FOTO. Gafă vestimentară fără precedent! Ce a pățit vedeta a pus-o într-o ipostază mai mult decât jenantă
Prosport
Rodica Stănoiu va fi exhumată de polițiștii și procurorii care fac cercetări pentru ucidere din culpă
Libertatea
Bani în plus la pensie pentru acești seniori din România. Cine se califică pentru ajutorul de sărbători
CSID
Decembrie: Începe o nouă sesiune Rabla 2025. Câți bani primești pentru o mașină nouă
Promotor