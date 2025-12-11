Romania has better land than France

And the truth is that they have what it takes: we have good land!

The quality of the land in Romania is superior to that in France.

These are the words of Arnaud Charmetant, president of the Association for Integrated, Sustainable, Economic and Profitable Agriculture (AIDER), at the ZF conference, Agrobusiness Summit 2025.

At some point in their careers, many Romanians choose to exchange their fields of expertise (IT, economics, other very well-paid ones) with agriculture in order to fulfill a dream or live closer to nature.

These are the strengths highlighted by Charmetant, who compared France with Romania:

„Compared to France, Romania has the advantage of land quality, they are very good. We have farmers who are much more flexible than the French, who inherit the family business. We see farmers in Romania with a different vision. Some farmers are IT specialists, others are economists, others are agronomists and their vision is totally different. Here we have an advantage through the diversity of farmers and a dynamic is created that leads to positive change,” he said.