Tech giant merges its Romanian subsidiaries

Indian IT giant Infosys Limited has completed the merger of its subsidiaries in Romania, in-tech Engineering and ProIT. The process is part of an internal restructuring aimed at consolidating operations in Europe.

According to company representatives, the merger aims to “simplify the group’s internal organization and improve the way operations operate”. It also aims to “optimize resource allocation in Europe”.

The measure did not involve financial transactions, reports Economica.net, so it does not fall under competition rules, as both companies are fully controlled by Infosys.

Infosys has been present in Romania since 2008. In 2019, the company inaugurated a Digital Innovation Center in Bucharest. Later, it also opened a cybersecurity center. The group also has offices in Timisoara, Târgu Mureş and Sibiu.

In October, Infosys took over 38 employees from the IT support team of the American company Emerson. The transfer took place as part of a “strategic partnership”, through which part of Emerson’s internal IT operations are moved to the Indian partner.

However, the company’s activity in Romania recorded a slight decrease in 2024. Turnover fell by 2%, to 220.14 million lei, and profit decreased by 34%, to 7.8 million lei. The average number of employees also decreased by 8%, to 625 people.

In-tech Engineering, present on the local market since 2017 as a subsidiary of the German group in-tech, entered the Infosys portfolio in 2024. ProIT, specialized in software development for the automotive industry, is part of the group since 2023. The merger between the two, carried out by absorption, led to the dissolution without liquidation of in-tech Engineering Services.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Infosys Limited is an Indian multinational technology company, which provides information technology services, business consulting and outsourcing. It is considered one of the six largest IT companies in India.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Infosys has over 331,000 employees and is present in 59 countries. The company reports revenues of $ 19.7 billion for the last 12 months and a market capitalization of approximately $ 68 billion.