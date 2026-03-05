Prima pagină » English » „Today is a good day for Romania” – Minister Dragoș Pîslaru

„Today is a good day for Romania” – Minister Dragoș Pîslaru

"Today is a good day for Romania," stated Minister of Investment and European Projects Dragoș Pîslaru following Thursday's government meeting.
Andreea Tobias
05 mart. 2026, 16:09, English

Two significant reforms were adopted that achieve important milestones in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and set the stage for Romania to collect over €3 billion in European funds. The government approved the Romsilva reform, which fulfills Milestone 24, and adopted measures related to decarbonization, completing Milestone 119. Along with the budget, these reforms satisfy the conditions necessary for approving payment requests 3 and 4 under the PNRR.

„Our goal is to have everything clarified by the end of March for preliminary approval by the European Commission,” remarked Pîslaru. Payment request number 4, valued at €2.62 billion, combined with part of payment request 3, means that Romania anticipates receiving over €3 billion in a single payment from the European Commission. The Commission has confirmed that it will constructively evaluate the arguments presented by Romania.

The minister also corrected a commonly cited figure, clarifying that Romania now has approximately 200 milestones to meet by August 31, 2026, down from the previously reported 500, following the renegotiation of the PNRR.

„We have significantly reduced the number of milestones and targets,” Pîslaru said. He emphasized that the risk analysis is complete and discussions with the ministries are ongoing. Further details on the implementation status and any necessary remedial measures will be made available to the public in the coming period.

With the exception of four specific measures, which constitute less than 5% of the PNRR’s total value, all objectives are considered achievable.

Recomandarea video

Cum l-a transformat Oana Lasconi pe dictatorul criminal Ali Khamenei într-un ”lider feminist și moral” pe Instagram: Relativizarea masacrelor din “perspectivă marxistă”, cu retorică violentă și teorii ale conspirației
G4Media
După ce l-a săltat în slăvi pe ”Moise” Bolojan, Liiceanu a mai descoperit o eroină, Carmen Uscatu. Prefață elogioasă pentru oengista cu salariu de mii de euro pentru o cauză nobilă
Gandul
BREAKING! Cosmin Seleși, internat în spital: 'Medicii sunt încă rezervați în privința evoluției'
Cancan
FOTO. Mădălina Ghenea, apariție incendiară cu o fustă minusculă. Fosta iubită a lui Dimitrov a atras toate privirile
Prosport
Ce rachete iraniene pot lovi ținte din Europa: „Ar putea ajunge în Grecia, Bulgaria și România, unde se află instalații militare americane”
Libertatea
Cea mai ieftină mâncare de post. Costă mai puțin de 15 lei și ai nevoie de ingrediente simple!
CSID
VIDEO | Primele imagini OFICIALE cu Dacia Striker, noul crossover al mărcii românești
Promotor