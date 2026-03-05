„Today is a good day for Romania” – Minister Dragoș Pîslaru

Two significant reforms were adopted that achieve important milestones in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and set the stage for Romania to collect over €3 billion in European funds. The government approved the Romsilva reform, which fulfills Milestone 24, and adopted measures related to decarbonization, completing Milestone 119. Along with the budget, these reforms satisfy the conditions necessary for approving payment requests 3 and 4 under the PNRR.

„Our goal is to have everything clarified by the end of March for preliminary approval by the European Commission,” remarked Pîslaru. Payment request number 4, valued at €2.62 billion, combined with part of payment request 3, means that Romania anticipates receiving over €3 billion in a single payment from the European Commission. The Commission has confirmed that it will constructively evaluate the arguments presented by Romania.

The minister also corrected a commonly cited figure, clarifying that Romania now has approximately 200 milestones to meet by August 31, 2026, down from the previously reported 500, following the renegotiation of the PNRR.

„We have significantly reduced the number of milestones and targets,” Pîslaru said. He emphasized that the risk analysis is complete and discussions with the ministries are ongoing. Further details on the implementation status and any necessary remedial measures will be made available to the public in the coming period.

With the exception of four specific measures, which constitute less than 5% of the PNRR’s total value, all objectives are considered achievable.