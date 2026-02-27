Pîslaru on pension reform: We will inform the European Commission of the achievement of the milestone

The Minister of Investments and European Projects (MIPE), Dragoș Pîslaru, announced that, after the publication in the Official Gazette of the new law on magistrates’ pensions, MIPE will notify the European Commission of the achievement of this milestone.

„With the publication in the Official Gazette, we will inform the European Commission of the achievement of this PNRR milestone worth 231 million Euros, respecting the formal procedure”, Pîslaru wrote on Facebook.

Pîslaru specified that he announced that on Monday, he will meet with Céline Gauer, the PNRR coordinator from the European Commission.

„The final step: on Monday I will have the official working meeting with Mrs. Céline Gauer, the PNRR coordinator from the European Commission, a discussion that will provide us with clarity on this subject”, Pîslaru declared.

Pîslaru stated that he will make „all necessary efforts so that Romania benefits from all the European money allocated”.

According to previous statements by Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, Romania has six months to unlock the total of 2.6 billion euros, money from the PNRR, if the two thresholds are met. The first one concerns the reform of magistrates’ pensions, and the second is decarbonization in the energy sector. We recall that Nicușor Dan announced, on Friday, the promulgation of the magistrates’ pensions law.

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan expects the Government to receive a favorable response by mid-March.