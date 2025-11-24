Dragoș Dobrescu, founder of the largest senior center in Europe, Vitalitas Romania: To see a 70–80-year-old person happy like a child — that is priceless!

At the same time, the generation that has worked all their lives is often forced to live their senior years in isolation, without activities, without proper rehabilitation, and — most painfully — without a sense of safety.

In this context, where the need is enormous and the supply insufficient and unequal at the same time, we discovered that Romania is home to the largest private residential senior center in Europe, which raises the standards of an entire sector.

Vitalitas brings something different: a complete campus, full 24/7 medical infrastructure, integrated services, and a lifestyle that emphasizes dignity, activity, and community.

To understand the scale of the project, we spent time at Vitalitas, spoke with the medical staff, with the residents, and with their families, and the discussions confirm something essential: the Vitalitas model not only fills a gap — it delivers something extraordinary, with complete services at the highest standards for our seniors.

The owner of Vitalitas is a businessman formed in the real estate world, where he has built an unquestionable reputation. Dragoș Dobrescu is accustomed to large numbers and large-scale projects, with complex real estate investments. An analytical business person, used to looking at plans and charts. But beyond the strictly professional profile lies a surprisingly warm man, attentive to people, attentive to details that, in other contexts, might go unnoticed.

He speaks about his projects with precision, but when the discussion reaches Vitalitas, his language changes: it becomes personal, direct, emotional, and deeply involved, with a surprising amount of details he knows from inside the center — something remarkable for a businessman of his level, proving the extent of his real involvement.

This is how Vitalitas came to life: from the meeting between a developer’s eye and a soul that understands how much Romania needs a new model of care. In conversations, Dragoș Dobrescu does not speak about Vitalitas as a business, but as a responsibility — and perhaps this is precisely what sets him apart from other investors: Vitalitas is not just another completed project, but a long-term commitment with enormous emotional and social implications.

Vitalitas is the largest residential senior center in Europe. What does “the largest” mean in terms of figures, capacity, and infrastructure?

Dragoș Dobrescu: When we say “the largest,” it is not a slogan. It is the reality of a project in which we invested 23 million euros — the largest investment of its kind ever made in Romania. We built everything from scratch, at modern standards, without compromises: buildings with a no-steps design, complete medical infrastructure, recovery areas, therapy centers, a hotel section, leisure spaces, green areas — everything.

In terms of size, at the European level, Vitalitas is the largest residential center built to host up to 700 residents, with the full infrastructure required, because we are talking about a complete campus, not just a single building.

Another important aspect, which I believe readers will appreciate, is that we are the only center in Romania that holds all ISU (Emergency Inspectorate) authorizations, including an ALA bunker, an anti-atomic and anti-suffocation space that ensures protection in emergency situations. ALA means military-grade standard: air filtration, fire protection, protection against toxic substances — everything designed for absolute safety.

And I will add one more unique element: we are the only center in the country with fully integrated 24/7 in-house medical services.

This means geriatrics, internal medicine, psychiatry, psychology, kinesiology, medical rehabilitation, neurology, speech therapy, dentistry — everything a resident may need, all under the same roof, with specialists who work exclusively for Vitalitas. Seniors are not required to go to hospitals for evaluations or procedures — they have everything here, immediately, with people who know them and continuously monitor them.

So I understand that Vitalitas offers far more than the basic level of such a center in Romania?

Dragoș Dobrescu: Yes, without a doubt. We wanted to build something different, something that did not yet exist here. We created a place where seniors can live, not just be cared for. For example, we have a post-traumatic recovery pool — unique in Romania in such a center — a salt room, a fully equipped dental office, a cinema, a chapel, a pharmacy, an in-house laundry service for residents, a hair salon, beauty services, massages — all inside the center.

My favorite part is the park, which also has a lake with fish. Fishing contests are organized, and these moments completely change the daily dynamic of the residents. All these things may seem like details, but they create atmosphere, give meaning, and make people feel that they live in a beautiful place, not in an institution.

Do you know what it means for a person who hasn’t fished in 20 years — and believed they would never hold a fishing rod again — to have access to a lake together with other resident fishermen? It is pure therapy. And to see a 70–80-year-old person happy like a child… that is priceless. Vitalitas offers something that did not exist in Romania: a life with purpose, not just assistance.

You are an entrepreneur used to large-scale projects. What was different in building Vitalitas compared to the major real estate developments you have led?

Dragoș Dobrescu: Emotional responsibility. When you build buildings, you relate to numbers. Here, you relate to vulnerable people, and that completely changes your perspective. This was a project where “correct” was not enough. It had to be extraordinary.

That’s right, you are already an established reference name in real estate, with a very strong reputation in the field. What made you step out of the classic real estate development area and invest in such a complex and sensitive sector? Was it a personal moment or a strategic decision?

Dragoș Dobrescu: Honestly, it was a mix. I believe people do their best work when real need meets personal motivation. As a developer, you can sense when a market needs something that does not yet exist.

As a person, you inevitably go through moments within your own family that show you how difficult it is to find the right solution for someone dear when they need care.

There was a constant observation: in Romania, families are increasingly divided between work, migration, and responsibilities. And I saw a huge and unmet need: parents/grandparents who deserve far more than “basic care.”

It is very difficult for a person to grow old in a system that is not prepared for them. And so the business decision took on a deeply personal meaning. I told myself that we could bring a Western model, but adapted to Romanians. It was both a strategic decision and a personal one — it is a project in which you put soul, not just numbers.

Romania needed a solid project, built responsibly, where seniors are treated with respect and dignity. I wanted to create something that has meaning, something that truly matters. Not just another project, but a project that changes lives.

Is there a specific European standard you followed when building this model? How does Vitalitas position itself compared to major centers in the West, and did you design the project from the beginning to be the largest in Europe?

Dragoș Dobrescu: We did not aim for it to be the largest. We aimed for it to be a complete senior living center. At the beginning, we just wanted to create a correct and comprehensive standard in Romania. But as we progressed, we realized that there was nothing in Europe integrated at this level. And so we raised the bar. And when you want to bring together in one place all the medical services, all the comfort, and all the infrastructure that seniors need, the project inevitably becomes very large.

We researched extensively, we visited centers across Europe, we took what was best, but we also improved it with our real estate experience and adapted it to the needs of Romanian residents, who culturally have a certain preconception in this area, due to more than 30 years of experiences with the existing elderly care system in Romania. It was not easy.

Today, I can confidently say that Vitalitas is at the level of Western centers, and even surpasses them through the integration of services. I wanted a complete ecosystem, where the resident does not need to be moved, transported, or stressed. This is what differentiates us: we created a miniature city for seniors, complete and functional, here in Romania, called Vitalitas. This, I believe, places us in our own category.

For any regular reader, a “senior center” may sound vague. What does a real day actually look like inside the largest senior community in Europe?

Dragoș Dobrescu: It depends a lot on the reason why the senior is with us — residential, post-stroke recovery, or post-traumatic recovery. For each category, together with the medical leadership team, we created personalized programs tailored to their needs.

A day may include recovery sessions, activities with psychologists, memory exercises, gym time, walks in the park — where the view is fantastic because it is next to the forest — cinema, salt room, massage, hair salon, beauty treatments. And we also have a cultural side: piano evenings, concerts with artists who come especially for the residents.

The seniors are busy, involved, and active; they often say themselves that they are busier than they were at home. The entire program, of course, is structured between the fixed meal hours at the restaurant, which is another story altogether.

What can you tell us about the gastronomic side, so important to Romanians?

Dragoș Dobrescu: Here we invested enormously, because food is not just nourishment — it is emotional comfort. We have a team of over 20 people in the kitchen and a diverse menu, healthy and adapted, but at the same time familiar.

Every day there are multiple options and, very importantly, the residents can also order whatever they crave. Many have lived for years in other countries and they ask us for the dishes they loved there, the foods they remember. Well, our kitchen prepares them, because it functions like a real restaurant.

I admit, sometimes when I see the costs, I call management directly, but when I understand the joy of the residents and the satisfaction of their families, I realize that every effort is worth it.

Indeed, Romania still has a strong sensitivity regarding the idea of residential care — it is a cultural matter. How did you build a concept that counteracts stereotypes and family fears?

Dragoș Dobrescu: Through transparency and respect. We show people that Vitalitas is not a place where you “leave someone,” but a place where you offer them more than you can offer at home — safely, with activities, companionship, and permanent medical supervision. It is a place for living, not abandonment.

Because, in reality, families are not looking for a place to “leave” someone. They are looking for a place where they can be at peace knowing that their loved one is well. And when they see what we have built here, fears turn into trust. We have changed the way people age in Romania. Transparency, for me, means first and foremost the absence of visiting hours.

Practically, families can visit their seniors at any time, on any day, they can eat with them at lunch, at dinner, anytime, the same menu. That is how much confidence I have in what we built at Vitalitas. I would like to see who else has this level of certainty in any similar center. Maybe in Switzerland, Germany.

You said that Vitalitas changes the way we age in Romania. What does that mean?

Dragoș Dobrescu: It means to age beautifully — not alone, not frightened, not with the stress of untreated illnesses, the lack of quick access to medical help, or the lack of support. It means transforming old age into an active stage, supervised, respected, and lived with meaning, with joy, with care — not in isolation, but in community. In short, active longevity.

What are the elements that make Vitalitas a unique model in the region?

Dragoș Dobrescu: Everything is designed around the senior: medically, socially, emotionally, recreationally, logistically. There is no area left uncovered. That is why we are unique.

Why did you choose to build such a massive project in Romania and not in a Western market where senior services are already mature? You could have created this business anywhere in the world.

Dragoș Dobrescu: Precisely because in Romania nothing comparable existed. In the West, this type of project would be “just another one.” Here, however, it can change an entire system. And I believe Romania deserves this. I told myself that Romania has the potential to become a European leader in senior care — if someone has the courage to start. I started.

In our research we spoke with both residents and their families, and they told us about peace, safety, and respect. How do you manage to translate these values into daily services and interactions?

Dragoș Dobrescu: First of all, through the direct relationship we have with each family. Open communication is the foundation. Then through well-established procedures, through well-trained people, through presence, with a center management that is always involved and 100% dedicated.

We call, we explain, we show, we inform.

The senior is never “taken over” — they are accompanied, supported, listened to. And the family is part of the process. We are very attentive to details, and I believe this is felt in the atmosphere.

What feedback do you receive most often from families?

Dragoș Dobrescu: The reaction of people is incredible, and I often find myself in the most unexpected situations where people I do not know come to me just to tell me how satisfied they are with the way their parents are treated at Vitalitas.

It is a huge satisfaction and the greatest validation.

Most often we hear: “I never believed something like this could exist in Romania” or “My mother rejuvenated by 5 years in her first month at Vitalitas” or “We sleep peacefully knowing that our parents are safe, cared for, and much more active than at home.” These are phrases that confirm we are doing our job well.

How has your vision of aging changed with the development of Vitalitas?

Dragoș Dobrescu: I have understood that aging is not an end — it is just another chapter, sometimes a very active one, and it must be treated as such. I realized that aging does not have to be lived with fear, and the thought of old age should not be rooted in worry. It can be a stage with meaning, with activities, with joy — if the right infrastructure exists.

Is Romania ready for a new model of senior care, or is Vitalitas, for now, functioning as a solitary pioneer?

Dragoș Dobrescu: Today, yes, we are a solitary pioneer. Romania is still discovering what modern senior living truly means. But that is fine, because rest assured: a good pioneer opens the way for others. There is still nothing at this scale or with this level of complexity in Romania. But I believe Vitalitas has opened a path and that, in time, others will understand the importance of this sector.

How do you see the evolution of this sector, and what is the next step for Vitalitas? Will it remain a unique project, or will it become the beginning of a new standard in Europe?

Dragoș Dobrescu: We see Vitalitas as the beginning of a standard, not an exception. We already have plans for expansion and for creating a replicable model. Vitalitas is not just a project — it is a promise for the generations to come, a legacy I am leaving behind.

I want to place Romania on the map of Europe in terms of senior care, and I believe we are on the right path.