Red code for snowfall in Bucharest: triple number of calls to 112, most between 7-8 am

During the red code for heavy snowfall, the 112 emergency center in Bucharest-Ilfov received over 1,600 calls, triple the usual daily average, mostly for ISU-SMURD and ambulance emergencies.
Petru Mazilu
18 feb. 2026, 13:53, English

The 112 emergency call center in Bucharest-Ilfov recorded, during the red code period, a significant increase in requests from citizens. There were over 1,600 calls, triple the daily average.

In the context of meteorological warnings of snowfall and storms, the 112 emergency call center in Bucharest-Ilfov recorded a significant increase in requests from citizens, reports the Special Transmission Service (STS).

The STS operators of 112 Bucharest-Ilfov received and processed a total of 1,613 calls during the validity period of the red code for heavy snowfall, three times higher than the daily average on a normal day. Of these, 582 calls to 112 were for emergencies in the context of dangerous weather phenomena.

The highest workload of 112 Bucharest-Ilfov was felt between 07:00-08:00, when 525 emergencies were received and processed.

The majority of calls to 112 caused by bad weather codes were for emergencies within the competence of ISU-SMURD and Ambulance crews.

