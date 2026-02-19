Ministry of Environment announces acceleration of Natura 2000 reform to avoid European sanctions

Romania has made real and visible progress in the infringement case opened by the European Commission in 2025 concerning the failure to fulfill obligations regarding Natura 2000 sites. After nearly a decade of delays and administrative bottlenecks, Romanian authorities have adopted 30% of the management plans and conservation measures that were missing for dozens of protected areas in the last six months.

These important developments come at a time when compliance with the European directive is essential for continued access to billions of euros in investment funds.

„In June 2025, a reasoned opinion was issued concerning the failure to designate 169 sites of Community importance as special areas of conservation, the lack of adequate conservation objectives for over 200 sites, and the absence of conservation measures for 10 specific sites. The situation was the result of structural delays accumulated over almost nine years, including administrative bottlenecks, lack of sustainable funding for management plans, and institutional difficulties generated by reorganization processes,” the statement said.

In six months, we have worked extremely hard

Diana Buzoianu, Minister of Environment, Water, and Forests, said that this issue became a clear priority for the ministry immediately after taking office, emphasizing the importance of efficient management of the file to avoid blocking large investments in infrastructure. „In six months, we have worked extremely hard, and now 30% of these plans or objectives have already been adopted. So it can be done,” Buzoianu added.

Over the past six months, the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Forests (MMAP) and the National Agency for Environment and Protected Areas (ANMAP) have unblocked a series of crucial administrative procedures. These include:

approval of the organizational chart and regulations for the new institutional structure

establishing the methodology for evaluating and approving management plans for Natura 2000 sites

expediting the revision of management plans that had deficiencies or delays

adopting government decisions to designate new special conservation areas

establishing conservation objectives for some of the sites through ANMAP decisions.

„We discussed the substance of the reasoned opinion, established a clear timetable, and showed that it can be done if there is seriousness, commitment, and results. This is what professional negotiations at European level with our institutional partners look like,” said Diana Buzoianu, Minister of Environment, Water, and Forests.

The European Commission analyzed 23 such ANMAP decisions

The European Commission analyzed 23 such ANMAP decisions and found them to be in compliance with the requirements of the Habitats Directive, paving the way for their use in assessments of projects co-financed by European funds.

The Ministry of Investment and European Projects (MIPE) played a key role in negotiating and implementing solutions to overcome the bottlenecks. Through constant dialogue and a coordinated approach, the authorities managed to draw up a realistic, phased compliance schedule, monitored every six months.

This coordination is considered vital to ensure the continuity of European funding for strategic projects in areas such as transport infrastructure, water supply, and environmental protection.

According to the timetable agreed by the Romanian authorities with the European Commission, the process of adopting and integrating conservation objectives and measures into management plans for all Natura 2000 sites will continue.

By 2028 at the latest, Romania has committed to fully comply with all the provisions of Directive 92/43/EEC on natural habitats, thus eliminating the risk of new sanctions and strengthening the protection of natural areas of European importance.

The Natura 2000 network is a central pillar of the European Union’s biodiversity conservation policy, designed to protect natural habitats and vulnerable species. Management plans and conservation objectives are essential tools for implementing the directive and assessing the environmental impact of infrastructure projects.

The timely adoption of these plans not only meets European legislative requirements, but also ensures predictability for investors and public administration, supporting sustainable development and the co-financing of major projects.