MP proposes setting up a commission on animal “killing centers”

MP Aurora Tasica Simu announces that she has started the procedure to collect the necessary signatures for the submission of the project to establish a parliamentary commission of inquiry. She asks her parliamentary colleagues to support the initiative and accuses “a systemic practice of extermination, extended at the national level”.

„This aims to investigate the extermination centers for defenseless animals, financed with public money. The parliamentarian calls for unity beyond political doctrines, asking colleagues from across the parliamentary spectrum to prioritize transparency and morality. The initiative represents a natural continuation of the constant efforts of the deputy, who has publicly warned since last summer about the horrors in shelters in Romania.

The outrageous situation in Vrancea County, where data shows that 15,000 dogs were killed with citizens’ money, only confirms the macabre truth that Aurora Tasica Simu has been signaling for a long time. Under the cover of GEO no. 155/2001, a systemic extermination practice is being carried out, extended nationwide,” Aurora Tasica Simu said in a press release.

According to the proposal, the parliamentary commission will be called „I warned that shelters are extermination centers, now it’s time for control!”

If established, the Commission will have the authority to hold hearings. The initiative aims to „bring to light the mechanisms through which many shelters have become illegal businesses,” Aurora Tasica Simu said.