Stability bonus for young people between 16 and 30 who are not working or studying

On Thursday, the government discussed, in first reading, a draft emergency ordinance to support access to the labor market for young people, vulnerable persons, and the long-term unemployed. The announcement was made by spokesperson Ioana Dogioiu. The draft amends Law 76/2002 on the unemployment insurance system.

Among the main provisions is a stability bonus for young people between the ages of 16 and 30 who are not in employment, education, or training. This category is known in the literature as NEETs.

The ordinance expands the categories for which employers can receive hiring subsidies. The new categories include unemployed people between the ages of 45 and 50, mothers with at least three dependent minor children, and people who have served a prison sentence.