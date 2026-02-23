Prima pagină » English » Nazare: „It’s premature” to talk about unfreezing pensions now

Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare said Sunday evening that discussions about a possible unfreezing of pensions are, at this point, "premature," stressing that any increase must be made "in a sustainable way," based on monthly developments and budget execution.
23 feb. 2026

The official pointed out that, before announcing measures regarding pensions, the authorities need to be able to demonstrate a „significant” improvement in the budgetary situation. „Otherwise, it would be just promises or commitments,” the minister said, adding that many Romanians are fed up with promises that later proved unsustainable.

In his intervention on TVR INFO, Alexandru Nazare insisted that the state must change the way in which salary and pension increases were made in the past, „without having the sources for these increases”, warning that such decisions produce negative effects and that he does not want a return to the situations of previous years.

Asked about the protests announced by several professional categories, the minister stated that the decision to freeze was taken in coalition last summer and that the measure is necessary to comply with the 2026 deficit target.

„Without this freeze, we will not be able to reach our deficit target in 2026”, said the minister, explaining that, after „successive increases, years in a row, unsustainable”, it is hard to believe that, within the budget for this year, thaws can be operated.

However, the minister left open the possibility of re-discussing the subject throughout the year, if budget data indicates an improvement: „As we move forward in the year and the situation improves, things can be discussed. But we are not there yet,” he pointed out.

