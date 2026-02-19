Bolojan met with Moody’s rating agency. Discussions about the 6.2% deficit target and the PNRR

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare and State Treasury Director Ștefan Nanu, with the aim of analyzing the country’s economic and fiscal developments.

During the discussions, the prime minister detailed the fiscal strategy for the current year.

„The draft budget for 2026 aims for a budget deficit target of 6.2% at the end of the year, while maintaining a high level of investment, given that by August 31, 2026, Romania will close the projects financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan,” the government said in a statement.

The government will focus on consolidation and economic growth

Prime Minister Bolojan said the government will focus on consolidation and economic growth, with the absorption of European funds and support for investment being priorities. At the same time, the government is targeting the energy sector to lower prices and attract foreign investment in sectors with a trade deficit. In the labor market, the priorities are to increase employment and adapt higher education to economic realities.

The head of the executive insisted on the need for stability and predictable policies to regain citizens’ trust in the state. Minister Alexandru Nazare mentioned the progress made in digitizing the tax administration for better collection.

„If we maintain the measures established for controlling public spending and work towards consolidation and economic growth, which we will do because we have a responsible government approach, we will continue the downward trend in the budget deficit, as Romania has committed to in its dialogue with the European Commission and as is healthy for our country’s economy,” said Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan.