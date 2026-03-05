Prima pagină » English » Bolojan, after the government meeting: gas prices will not increase until April 2026

Bolojan, after the government meeting: gas prices will not increase until April 2026

On Thursday, the government adopted an Emergency Ordinance that maintains natural gas prices for the public at their current level. This measure will be in effect from April 2025 to April 2026.
Bolojan, after the government meeting: gas prices will not increase until April 2026
Andreea Tobias
05 mart. 2026, 16:07, English

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan cited three key reasons for this decision.

First, Romania is set to double its domestic gas production capacity next year, which will render the country virtually energy independent. „The best time for liberalization is when supply is sufficient,” Bolojan explained.

The second reason is inflation. Any increase in energy prices puts upward pressure on inflation. The government aims to reduce the inflation rate while also decreasing the budget deficit.

The third reason pertains to the ongoing war in the Gulf, which is disrupting global oil and gas supplies and causing price increases in international markets. Where Romania can intervene, such as in the gas market, the government has opted to take action.

Bolojan also announced that a plan to reduce electricity prices will be presented by the end of March. These measures aim to unblock network capacities, increase storage capabilities, and accelerate investments in energy production. Additionally, the government intends to improve the management of state-owned energy companies, including Nuclearelectrica, Hidroelectrica, Transelectrica, and Complexul Energetic Oltenia.

During the government meeting, a draft reform of Romsilva and a memorandum for the completion of a payment request of over €2 billion from European funds were also approved. The deadline for completing the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is set for the end of August.

Recomandarea video

Cum l-a transformat Oana Lasconi pe dictatorul criminal Ali Khamenei într-un ”lider feminist și moral” pe Instagram: Relativizarea masacrelor din “perspectivă marxistă”, cu retorică violentă și teorii ale conspirației
G4Media
După ce l-a săltat în slăvi pe ”Moise” Bolojan, Liiceanu a mai descoperit o eroină, Carmen Uscatu. Prefață elogioasă pentru oengista cu salariu de mii de euro pentru o cauză nobilă
Gandul
BREAKING! Cosmin Seleși, internat în spital: 'Medicii sunt încă rezervați în privința evoluției'
Cancan
FOTO. Mădălina Ghenea, apariție incendiară cu o fustă minusculă. Fosta iubită a lui Dimitrov a atras toate privirile
Prosport
Ce rachete iraniene pot lovi ținte din Europa: „Ar putea ajunge în Grecia, Bulgaria și România, unde se află instalații militare americane”
Libertatea
Cea mai ieftină mâncare de post. Costă mai puțin de 15 lei și ai nevoie de ingrediente simple!
CSID
VIDEO | Primele imagini OFICIALE cu Dacia Striker, noul crossover al mărcii românești
Promotor