Bolojan, after the government meeting: gas prices will not increase until April 2026

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan cited three key reasons for this decision.

First, Romania is set to double its domestic gas production capacity next year, which will render the country virtually energy independent. „The best time for liberalization is when supply is sufficient,” Bolojan explained.

The second reason is inflation. Any increase in energy prices puts upward pressure on inflation. The government aims to reduce the inflation rate while also decreasing the budget deficit.

The third reason pertains to the ongoing war in the Gulf, which is disrupting global oil and gas supplies and causing price increases in international markets. Where Romania can intervene, such as in the gas market, the government has opted to take action.

Bolojan also announced that a plan to reduce electricity prices will be presented by the end of March. These measures aim to unblock network capacities, increase storage capabilities, and accelerate investments in energy production. Additionally, the government intends to improve the management of state-owned energy companies, including Nuclearelectrica, Hidroelectrica, Transelectrica, and Complexul Energetic Oltenia.

During the government meeting, a draft reform of Romsilva and a memorandum for the completion of a payment request of over €2 billion from European funds were also approved. The deadline for completing the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is set for the end of August.