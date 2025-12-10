A laboratory in Galați, equipped with the most advanced drug detection system

The equipment, purchased with the support of the Galați County Council, allows for the rapid and precise detection of drugs, medicines and other toxic substances, including in very low concentrations.

According to the Galați authorities, the technology, used internationally, combines liquid chromatography with mass spectrometry, being able to differentiate even compounds with extremely close chemical structures, an aspect considered essential for forensic investigations.

„It is the most advanced system of its kind both nationally and internationally. The investment is part of the joint efforts we are making together with the Police and other institutions authorized to combat drug trafficking. For example, the Traffic Police will be able to verify much faster and more efficiently whether certain people have consumed prohibited substances or not,” said Costel Fotea, president of the Galati County Council.

The equipment is valued at 1.8 million lei. It can also be used in the training of resident pharmacists and doctoral students in the field of medical-pharmaceutical analysis, giving them access to state-of-the-art technology and advanced practical applications.