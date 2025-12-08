Ciprian Ciucu announces who will become interim mayor of Sector 6

Ciprian Ciucu, the liberal elected mayor of Bucharest on Sunday, announced on Monday who will become the new mayor of Sector 6. It is Deputy Mayor Paul Moldovan.

„Once I sign my resignation, because I suspect that this is the way I have to vacate the position in order to be able to take the oath to become mayor, he will automatically, according to the administrative code, become the interim mayor of Sector 6,” Ciucu said.

He added that on Monday morning he discussed with the team at Sector 6 City Hall the continuation of the projects that have already begun.

„There are many projects that must continue in Sector 6. I can mention a few: we are waiting this week for the go-ahead from ANAF to sign the contract with the winner of the hospital we are building in Sector 6, we are continuing to work on Liniei Park, Lacul Morii Park, with Lacul Morii Island, Grozăvești Park, we have several schools under construction, we were discussing this with Mr. Moldovan earlier this morning, to see what the status of the construction sites is. And it is a very important time at the end of the year to assess the maturity of the projects, where we have managed to spend the money, see which ones are delayed and why they are delayed, because there are also delayed projects, unfortunately that’s how it is in administration,” said Ciucu.

He announced that he will discuss with the interim mayor of the capital, Stelian Bujduveanu. „For me, there will be a period of about a month and a half, two months, in which I will have to catch up with everything that is happening in the City Hall. So it will be a period in which I will gather a lot of information, a period in which I will further shape my vision.”

Ciucu says that probably the biggest challenge this year will be drawing up the budget.

„My expectations for the first year will be rather tempered, in the sense that I hope to bring some visible improvements, at least in the central area, but significant projects will take time. Some reforms will probably also be needed in terms of how public services are delivered,” Ciprian Ciucu added.