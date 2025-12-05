Children’s Mental Health Center inaugurated in Pitești. Rogobete: This is where hope begins

The Children’s Mental Health Center in Pitești was inaugurated on Friday in the presence of Health Minister Alexandru Rogobete.

Minister Rogobete emphasized that the project is an example of a solid partnership between civil society and public institutions.

The Children’s Mental Health Center in Pitești offers specialized services with a complete team. It has specialized human resources: speech therapists, psychologists, doctors, assistants, and dedicated staff. Each child benefits from accurate assessment, professional intervention, and a clear medical pathway.

In Pitești, they don’t just talk about mental health, but also about preventing addictions, no matter what form they take. The Children’s Mental Health Center also tackles virtual space addictions, a growing challenge in kids’ lives.

„In Pitești, we are not only discussing mental health, but also addiction prevention, including addiction to the virtual world,” said Minister Rogobete. The Children’s Mental Health Center in Pitești will treat both mental health problems and addictive behaviors in children.

The Minister of Health congratulated the management of the Pitești Pediatric Hospital for their vision in developing this institution. The hospital organizes medical services both on an outpatient basis and in the inpatient area.

Alexandru Rogobete congratulated the president of the Argeș County Council, Ion Mînzînă, for the constant investments made in recent years in the county’s hospital infrastructure. The Pediatric Hospital confirms that when there is will and responsibility, results appear and are visible in people’s lives.

„This is an example where things are visible. No excuses. No obstacles. No ‘it can’t be done’. Here, it can be done, and it is being done,” said Minister Rogobete at the inauguration of the Children’s Mental Health Center.

Mental health is a firm priority for the Ministry of Health, an area that will be developed rapidly in the coming years. In Pitești, you can see the difference between words and deeds, Alexandru Rogobete pointed out.

„We do concrete things, not just sterile statements, not signatures on walls and empty promises. This means being there for people and taking action,” said the Minister of Health.

Alexandru Rogobete thanked everyone involved in the project. „This is where hope begins. And trust is good for us — especially when it is backed up by action, results, and responsibility for people,” concluded the minister.