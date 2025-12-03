Emergency cell at the Ministry of Health for the water crisis in Prahova and Dâmbovița

Health Minister Alexandru Rogobete has convened an emergency cell at the Ministry of Health to manage the situation in hospitals affected by the water crisis in Prahova and Dâmbovița counties. There are 378 patients.

The emergency cell was convened in the context of 378 patients and 1,260 employees being in hospitals.

Rogobete told Digi 24 that the situation is a public health alert. The emergency cell is coordinating measures for the five hospitals in Prahova: Câmpina, Voila Psychiatric Hospital, Florești Pneumology Hospital, Băicoi City Hospital, and Breaza Pneumology Hospital. These hospitals are no longer admitting patients because medical care cannot be provided under optimal conditions.

The minister announced that hospitals in Bucharest, including the University Hospital, Floreasca Hospital, and Bagdasar-Arseni Hospital, have blocked surgical and non-surgical beds. The measure is intended to ensure rapid transfer in case of emergency from Prahova.

„I have discussed with these hospitals, which are under my direct coordination, and they have blocked beds until Monday so that we have availability if emergency transfers are needed,” said Rogobete.

The County Hospital in Ploiești is already full, after taking in all patients from the county. The five hospitals that are no longer admitting patients have increased the pressure on the medical facility in Ploiești.

The minister has ordered the intensification of all disinfection, monitoring, and infection control measures in the five hospitals. Two samples are taken per day, both from water and from surfaces.

„The State Sanitary Inspection of the Ministry of Health will coordinate this situation so as not to risk a massive epidemiological event,” Rogobete said.

The minister decided to supplement the hospitals with bottled drinking water from the state reserve, both for patients and medical staff.

During this period, the hospitals were supplied with drinking water and domestic water by the ISU. The estimated time for remedying the situation has been extended.