Kelemen Hunor: „We appear to be an impotent political coalition”

He emphasized that the ongoing deadlock could prevent the adoption of the 2026 budget. „At this moment, we appear to be an ineffective political coalition. For three months, we have failed to make any decisions, and this is unacceptable,” Kelemen Hunor stated.

He explained that discussions would resume next week following the elections in Bucharest and warned that without completing the administrative reform by December, drafting the 2026 budget would be impossible. „We must base the budget on current legislation, which means complying with the salary caps outlined in Law 63/2010,” the UDMR leader added.

Kelemen Hunor pointed out that the main issues hindering coalition discussions relate to central administration, not just local administration. He proposed a 10% reduction in the number of employees, without decreasing salaries, and mentioned that some areas could see reductions of 20-30%.

„Salaries should remain unchanged; we only need to reduce staff, including in Parliament,” Hunor remarked.

The UDMR leader underscored that the goal of the reform is to enhance the efficiency of the administration while maintaining salary levels. In his view, if the coalition does not reach a decision by December, it will be impossible to prepare a realistic and functional budget for the upcoming year.